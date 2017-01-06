Council urges people to recycle Christmas trees

Burnley Council is hoping residents get 2017 off to a ‘tree-mendous’ start by putting any real Christmas trees out for collection and recycling.

Burnley Council is hoping residents get 2017 off to a ‘tree-mendous’ start by putting any real Christmas trees out for collection and recycling.

Trees will be collected on Monday, January 16th and can be left with other recyclables by 6.30am, after which they will be recycled and used as compost.

The service removes the need to visit the waste centre, getting pine needles all over your car.

The council is also urging people to make recycling an invaluable New Year’s resolution.