Cricket club break in

Damage was caused and items taken after a break in at Whalley Cricket Club on in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Between the hours of 9pm on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning, alcohol and spirits were taken, along with chocolate and crisps, CCTV and recording equipment and two televisions. The club was left insecure as the fire doors were also left severely bent and damaged.

The club put out a Facebook appeal for help with the clear up operation and repairs.

A police spokesman said: "We would ask people to be mindful and and report any suspicious activity immediately."