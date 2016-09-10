Anti-social behaviour trio excluded from an area of Earby

Three teenagers have been excluded from an area of Earby due to anti-social behaviour.

They will now have to stay away from the area for 24 hours or face jail or a fine of £2,500.

It comes after residents complained about weeks of intimidation, drunkenness, shouting and litter in Earby, Barnoldswick and Burnley.

Officers issued the directions under S34 of the anti-social behaviour crime and policing act 2014.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We hope others take heed that this legislation is serious with serious repercussions."