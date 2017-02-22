APPEAL: 63-year-old woman injured in 'frightening' bag-snatch attempt

A 63-year-old woman was injured during a 'frightening' attack when a man tried to snatch her bag in Nelson, say police.

The incident happened between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Sunday, 19 February as the victim made her way home along Regent Street.

According to police a man jumped out from a side street and tried to snatch the victim's bag. A struggle ensued and the victim kept hold of her bag and grabbed on to a railing. She knocked her face on the railing and suffered a bump to the head.

The man then made off from the scene without the bag.

The man is described by police as wearing a hooded top.

DS Louise Darcy of Burnley CID said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who was making her way home at the time and she has understandably been left shaken by what happened. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting EG1701045. Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.