Appeal after road sweeper cowardly attacked in town centre

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a council worker was assaulted in Burnley.

The assault happened at around 10-30am on Saturday, November 12th when the 37-year-old victim, who works as a road sweeper, was working on St James’ Road near to Costa Coffee.

He was approached by three men who took his hat from him and made him chase them around the town centre. The victim managed to get his hat back before one of the three men ran up to him and punched him a number of times in the face.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket which resulted in him needing metal plates.

PC Mohammed Bhai of Burnley Police said: “This was a nasty attack on the victim who was simply doing his job when he was targeted by these three men who stole his hat before being punched by one of them.

“We are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident and would urge anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 629 of November 16th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.