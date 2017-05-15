APPEAL: Police search for missing teen

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy went missing from home in Burnley.

Marcus Bottomley has not been seen since May 9 and police are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5'8 tall of medium build and was last seen wearing all black clothing and green trainers.

A spokesman for the police said: "[We] are concerned for the welfare of Marcus. If you see him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting LC-20170509-1650.