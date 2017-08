Have your say

A high-speed chase culminated in three arrests in the early hours of this morning.

Officers saw a car being driven suspiciously in Burnley town centre before it headed off along the M65 towards Blackburn.

Patrols attempted to stop the car in North Road but the driver lost control turning into Pringle Street, crashing into a parked car.

The three occupants tried to escape but were swiftly rounded up.