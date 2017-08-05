Brothers charged with affray

Two brothers alleged to have been involved in trouble after which an elderly man had to have a fingertip removed, appeared in court.

Qasim Rehman (32) and Asif Rehman (19) are charged with affray, said to have taken place in Burnley on June 21st.

Burnley magistrates heard another man is said to have suffered fractures to his jaw in the alleged incident.

The defendants, both of Gordon Street, Burnley, did not indicate pleas. Their case will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and they were unconditionally bailed until September 4th.