Burnley man failed to appear in court for child sex offences

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help find a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Daniel Hartley (30) who was last known to be living in Randall Street, Burnley, was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 25th last year to stand trial for three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, but he failed to attend court.

The offences took place in the Waltham Forest area.

Hartley is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a small curved scar on the right side of his face and a one inch faint scar on his right arm. He also has a small scar on his right bicep.

He is known to frequent the Burnley area.

Anyone who has information on Hartley’s whereabouts should call police on 020 8345 3633 or tweet police via @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.