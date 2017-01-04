CCTV appeal after wine theft

Police are appealing for the public's help following a theft from a shop in Padiham.

Two men entered a store in Hargrove Avenue at around 7-30am on Tuesday, October 18th, before taking three bottles of wine and making off from the scene in a small black vehicle.

Despite attempts to identify the men locally since, officers have yet to locate the pair and have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

PC David Kingsnorth, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of three wine bottles from a Padiham shop.

"We want to speak to these men in connection with our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1611126.