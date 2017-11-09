Clarets fans wanted by police in connection to German friendly disorder

Police have released CCTV images of Burnley supporters they want to speak to in connection with trouble during a pre-season friendly at Turf Moor.



An investigation was launched after trouble broke out 38 minutes into the friendly game between Burnley Football Club and Hannover 96 at Turf Moor on August 5th.

Both Hannover and Burnley fans were involved in the disorder in the David Fishwick stand, where violence was used and around £9,000 worth of damage was caused.

As a result the game was abandoned at half-time, and an investigation launched.

Police would now like to speak to the four people pictured – all thought to be Burnley fans - as part of ongoing enquiries.

DC Anthony Atkins, of Burnley CID, said: “We know that the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who were left shocked by the events that unfolded at the match in August, and we would like to reassure them that our enquiries are very much ongoing and we remain in close contact with both football clubs, the Crown Prosecution Service and the German authorities over this incident.

“We would now like to speak to the four people in the CCTV images and would urge anybody who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Similarly, we would urge the men themselves, if they see this appeal, to contact us.”

Since the match in August police have arrested two men. One, aged 21 and a German national, was released no charge. The second, aged 23 and from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has since been released under investigation.

Two males, aged 15 and 63 and from Nelson and Barnoldswick, have also voluntarily attended and been interviewed under caution in connection with violent disorder offences.

Anyone with information is now asked to contact Burnley Police, either by emailing tony.atkins@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log number 546 of August 5th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.