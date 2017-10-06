Clitheroe bank reopens after armed robbery

Santander bank in Clitheroe has reopened after a terrifying night-time raid.

Two robbers armed with a chainsaw and baseball bat targeted the bank in Castle Street at 11pm last night (Thursday) as security staff were delivering cash.

The offenders threatened the security guards before stealing cassettes containing an unknown quantity of cash. Police said no on was injured in the incident.

Earlier today, crime scene investigators taped off the bank while bank staff waited outside for news.

Officials at Santander have since revealed the branch has reopened.

A spokesman said: "We have been cooperating with police in relation to the incident at our Clitheroe branch which took place last night. The branch has now reopened and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience.”

This is the second time in a year the bank has been targeted. In November last year, armed robbers targeted a vehicle delivering cash to Santander bank, Clitheroe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 11pm last night to reports of an armed robbery at the Santander bank, Castle Street, Clitheroe.

"It is believed two men, armed with a baseball bat and a chainsaw, have entered the bank as security staff have been delivering cash. They have made threats before making off with cassettes containing cash. Fortunately nobody was injured. "No arrests have been made as yet and our enquiries are now ongoing to establish exactly what occurred.

"We would ask anybody with information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1586 of October 5th.