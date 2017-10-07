Colne man pushed woman in street

A Colne attacker who pushed a woman over outside Greggs in the town has now been convicted of assault for the eleventh time.

Burnley magistrates heard how Phillip Belcher, claimed he struck because victim Samantha Ellerton got out her mobile phone to take a photo of him after an earlier incident at a health centre and he didn't want to end up on Facebook.

Miss Ellerton, who didn't know him, was left with soreness after the dispute, which took place in front of a small child.

The court was told 28-year-old Belcher had nine previous convictions for common assault or assault by beating and one for assault causing actual bodily harm, committed between 2003 and 2011.

The defendant, of Church Meadows, Colne, admitted common assault on July 17th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The bench chairman said Belcher had shown remorse and "it was possibly provocation holding a camera up to his face."

Miss Charlotte Crane (prosecuting) told the court Miss Ellison said Belcher was rude towards her and was swearing when she saw him in the street in Colne.

She told him not to swear in public and he made reference to slapping the child. The victim said she was going to take a photo of him and go to the police.

Miss Crane said: "She was pushed and then falls back into the road and landed on her bottom."

Mr David Leach (defending) said Belcher had been going through a door at the health centre at the same time as Miss Ellerton and a group she was with, they had let it go in his face, he had told them they were rude and they had made comments back.

The solicitor said while in Colne, a member of Miss Ellerton's group approached him and was saying certain things.

Mr Leach continued: "He told them not to do that. Miss Ellerton got her mobile phone out to take a picture of this defendant. He suspected it would be posted on Facebook and didn't want his picture taken."