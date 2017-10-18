Colne mother's £7,000 housing benefit fraud

A single Colne mother receiving housing benefit got £7,000 more than she should have after she kept quiet about the fact her work earnings had increased, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Wendy McCullough, who carried out the fraud for about three years, was now paying the money back.

The 46-year-old mother-of-two admitted to dishonestly failing to promptly notify a change in circumstances to Pendle Borough Council between April 1st, 2013 and June 5th, 2016.

McCullough, of Hall Street in Colne, was given a four week curfew between 10pm and 7am and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. She had no previous convictions.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the hearing the defendant claimed housing benefit on a continuous basis from December 2005 until June 2016.

"There is evidence to show there was an increase in her declared income and she was entitled to either a reduced rate, or there was no entitlement, from April 2013 until June 2016," she added. She was overpaid £7,355.87.

Mr Taz Islam, defending, told the court: "There was no actual specific request for further information in relation to the extra hours. She has failed to inform them of the extra hours she has been working."

The solicitor added: "She is extremely remorseful and embarrassed by the situation she finds herself in. She is paying the monies all back."