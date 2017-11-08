Crook must wait for sentence

A prolific Nelson crook has had his sentence for shoplifting put back because he is currently in rehab.

Nasir Shraft, who has over 150 offences on his record, has been committing crime to fund a "very bad" drug addiction, Burnley magistrates heard.

Shraft (37) who pinched four jars of coffee worth £19.96 while subject to a suspended sentence, had sentence deferred for six months. He was not present at the hearing and a guilty plea was entered on his behalf for the theft offence, committed at Farm Foods in Nelson, on September 4th.

Shraft, of Pine Street, is currently "right in the middle of the rehabilitation process," and was not able to attend court, his solicitor said.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) told the justices: "He has a very lengthy record. I would venture to suggest it's the worst you will see all day. "