Crook returned CCTV camera to market

A prolific crook who stole a £188 CCTV camera from Burnley Market will not have to pay compensation – as he has given it back.

Ex-con Wayne Sawley (41) had earlier been sentenced by a district judge for the raid and had been told him if he returned the property, he might not have to come up with the cash.

His solicitor, Mr Geoff Ireland told the bench: “The defendant did recover the property and returned it to the police and he has a receipt.”

The magistrates said they would “wipe out” the compensation.

Sawley, of Dall Street, Burnley, had been convicted of burgling the Market, in Curzon Street, between May 10th and 12th and returned to court for the compensation review.