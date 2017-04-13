Double the limit drink-driver crashed car

A young drink-driver who crashed his car just after midnight was found to be more than twice the limit, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Farmhouse Biscuits worker Haydn Dempsey (20), smelled heavily of alcohol when police turned up. Officers had heard a loud bang and found Dempsey in the vehicle when they went to investigate.

The defendant, of Horning Crescent, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Croasdale Avenue, Burnley, on March 25. Dempsey, who had no previous convictions, was fined £230, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 17 months.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the hearing Dempsey told the police: “I have been to two pubs and I have had a bit to drink.” He blew 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said: “If ever there was an advert for drink driving and the effects of it, I think Mr Dempsey is that man.”

The defendant had been out with friends and had had no intention to drive. The solicitor continued: “For whatever reason, and he can’t explain the reason why, he got into his vehicle.

“He didn’t drive very far, because unfortunately he was involved in an accident. “

Mr Frazer added: “He is quite a valuable member of his family. He is rather ashamed of himself that he has now brought this into the family.”