Drink-driver crashed into parked car

A drink-driver with a record for getting behind the wheel while over the limit has been banned for three years.

Karen Townend was more than twice the legal limit when she was caught after she crashed into a parked car on her way to a petrol station at 3-30pm. She blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates heard.

The 60-year-old, who has now sought help for her alcohol problem, has a previous drink-drive conviction within the last 10 years.

Townend, of King Street Terrace, Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Manchester Road, Nelson, on July 16th. She was also fined £265, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The bench chairman told her: “If you need to go out, go out for a walk and get a breath of fresh air.”

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, told the hearing Townend and her partner, who had been drinking at home the previous evening, had rowed. The argument continued the following morning and she had had a full glass of wine. The solicitor continued: “She decided she needed to get out of the house to let things cool off.”

Mr Grice said the defendant cooperated with police. She waited for them to arrive at the scene and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He added: “She has sought medical advice from her GP. He has referred her to Inspire, for people with problems with alcohol, and she has an appointment with them.”