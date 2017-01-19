Drink-driver crashed into roundabout

A drink-drive graphic designer more than twice the limit crashed into a roundabout over the New Year, a court heard.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told that 38-year-old Benjamin Bradley, who had been drinking until 3am, got himself some breakfast from McDonald’s after a sleep and was on his way to Crown Point in the town to eat it when he lost control and hit the island on Manchester Road.



The defendant, of Warwick Drive, Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Burnley.



He was banned from driving and fined £250, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.



Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court at 10-45am, police were called to reports of a damaged vehicle on the roundabout.



Officers could see their colleagues’ van parked up and a Honda Civic. A man was sitting in the back of the van and he said he was the car driver and had lost control and driven into the roundabout.



Mrs Yates said: “There was substantial damage to the front of that vehicle.”



Bradley got into the police car and the smell of alcohol on him was described as “overwhelming”.



At the roadside he blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and the reading at the police station was 88. The legal limit is 35.



Mrs Yates said the defendant told police he had been to the local pub, on the evening of December 31st.



He left his car on Colne Road, continued to drink at home until about 3am, went to sleep, woke up at about 9-30am, argued with his girlfriend and decided to leave the house and walk to Colne Road and pick his vehicle up.



She continued: “He said he felt OK and sober when he went to pick it up and felt fine to drive.”



The prosecutor told the court Bradley said he went to get some breakfast at McDonald’s and decided to go to Crown Point in Burnley to eat it.



She added: “He says as he reached the roundabout he went to change his radio.



“He took his eye off the road, hit the kerb and lost control of the vehicle. He said he would not have got behind the wheel if he was unfit in any way.”



Mr John Rusius (defending) said Bradley had no previous convictions. He stayed at the scene and fully co-operated.

The solicitor continued: “All he can do is apologise. He had been drinking the day before. He felt fine to drive.”



Mr Rusius said Bradley faced disqualification and worked in Colne. The solicitor added: “He won’t lose his job, but it will be very inconvenient.”