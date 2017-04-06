A drink-driving mechanic who got behind the wheel whilst significantly over the legal limit and without insurance has apologised for his actions and said he feels "very guilty".

When police stopped Mindaugas Gabrilavicius (27) after his vehicle was showing as having no insurance, they found discarded beers cans scattered around the mechanic's car, leading them to issue a breathalyser test.

Burnley magistrates heard how Gabrilavicius gave a reading of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant, of Railway Street in Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Ribble Street in Padiham on March 18th and was fined £380, with £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge and was banned for a year.

Gabrilavicius, who had no previous convictions, was not represented by a solicitor and said he did not think he would lose his job because of the disqualification.

Asked by the clerk if he wanted to say anything about the offence, he said: "Sorry about this."