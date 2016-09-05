Drink/driver was living in his car

A drink driver almost three times the limit had bottles of alcohol in the car with him, as he was living in the vehicle at the time, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Michael James Pollard (40) was stopped at about 6-30pm on Harold Street in the town.



Pollard blew 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.



The defendant, of Prestwich Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on August 9th.



He was banned for 23 months and given a 12-month community order, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Pollard must pay a £30 fine and £85 costs. He was said to have had no “relevant previous convictions.”



Jasmine Basnyet (defending) said there was no allegation of bad driving and Pollard had been driving a short distance, a matter of a couple of hundred metres.



The solicitor added: “He had been kicked out of the family home and in fact had lost his wife and his family in the past few days. He was sleeping rough in the vehicle and that’s why there were bottles there.”



Miss Basnyet said Pollard was a shift worker, but was currently on sick. He was hoping to return to his job on September 15th.

