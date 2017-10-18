Drink-driver was not insured

A Padiham drink-driver was caught because he wasn’t insured and police behind him carried out a check, a court heard.

Plasterer Robert Fothergill (34) was pulled up just before midnight when officers were following his Fiat Punto on Milton Street in Nelson.

Burnley magistrates were told when Fothergill, whose insurance had expired on August 5th, was being spoken to by the officers, they noticed his breath smelled of drink.

He blew 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Peel Street, Padiham, admitted driving with excess alcohol and no insurance on September 28th.

Fothergill was banned for 12 months by the bench, who said he had been reckless and was a risk to other road users.

He was fined £120 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.