Drink-driver 'will never do it again'

A drink-driver caught in a Transit van at 7am was almost twice the legal limit, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Jozef Jakubowski (54) was cooperative with police and told them he had had a lot to drink the night before.

He had been stopped because officers had received a tip-off.

The defendant blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Jakubowski, of Mitella Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, in Church Street in the town, on October 17th.

He was banned for 17 months and was fined £500, with £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the bench: “I will never do it again.”

He said he wouldn’t lose his job because of the driving disqualification, but added: “I need to find somebody to do the driving for me.”