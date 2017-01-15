Drink-driver window cleaner blames cake

A window cleaner found more than twice the excess alcohol limit blamed Christmas cake for making him drunk.

Nathanael Bullock (25) claimed at Burnley Magistrates Court he had had just one pint, but had eaten the booze- laced festive treat before he got behind the wheel. He had earlier told police he had had three pints, the hearing was told.

Bullock told the court: “I didn’t think for one minute the cake would be strong enough to get me drunk. I didn’t think it would affect me like that.”

The court was told officers stopped the defendant in the early hours of last Christmas Eve, after their attention was drawn to his white Citroen Saxo because it had a loud exhaust.

Prosecutor Mrs Tracy Yates continued: “They spoke to the driver. He smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words. He was asked if he had consumed alcohol and said, “Yes. I have had three pints”.

She said Bullock blew 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Bullock admitted driving with excess alcohol on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, last December 24th.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said: “I don’t think I had three pints.

“I’m saying I was guilty, but I wasn’t planning or expecting to be anywhere near as drunk as I was.”

Bullock, of Longroyd Road, Earby, was fined £140, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned for 20 months and offered a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would knock five months off the disqualification.

The defendant told the hearing he didn’t recall telling the officer he had had three pints.

He continued: “I wasn’t actually pulled over. I had already pulled over and the police pulled up next to me.

“I had no idea a police car was behind me. It was an unmarked police car. I pulled over because I was struggling and I started to realise I was actually struggling quite a bit.”

Bullock went on: “I was actually feeling quite drunk. I was feeling drunker and drunker and I pulled over. I pulled over for some fresh air.”

He told the justices: “Sorry.” The bench chairman told the defendant: “Keep off the Christmas cake.”