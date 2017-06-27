Drink-driving ex-motocross racer banned

After being caught driving whilst over the limit, a 20-year-old ex-semi professional motocross racer has been banned from driving and could face losing his job.

Jamie Ellis (20) was stopped by police after a tip-off from staff at McDonald's, and proceeded to blow 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - significantly higher than the legal limit of 35.

Ellis, an MOT tester and mechanic, could face losing his job after the incident on North Valley Road in Colne on June 3rd after the defendant, of Castle Road, admitted to driving his Volkswagen Golf with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified for a year and was fined £235, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, with Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, telling Burnley magistrates that Ellis had demonstrated genuine remorse and was upset, embarrassed, and disappointed in himself.

"He is of previous good character," said Mr Ireland. "He passed his test in January 2014 and had a clean driving licence; he said he felt OK to drive and he got behind the wheel."

On the day of the offence, Ellis had been working and had gone to his partner's parents' home for a barbecue, where he had three cans of Stella lager, the court heard.

According to Mr Ireland, the defendant then set off to drive back home with his partner on what was a relatively short journey, with the solicitor explaining: "It's not suggested he was swerving all over the road. If he is kept on by his employer, his wages are going to be reduced."