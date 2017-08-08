Drug addict stole 13 steaks from M&S

Have your say

A shoplifter with 120 offences behind her went stealing again to fund her £280-a-week drug addiction, a court heard.

Tracy Lyon, who went into fitting rooms before trying to walk out of shops with her hauls, was on benefits of £240-a-fortnight. She had battled her addiction for almost 40 years, since she was 18.

Burnley magistrates were told how Lyon had stopped committing crime after a drugs programme, but had relapsed because of health issues.

She now wanted to become drug-free and needed the help of the probation service to do it.

The 55-year-old, of Barden View, Burnley, admitted stealing six fragrances worth a total of £350 from Debenhams in Blackburn, on June 30th.

She also admitted the theft of 13 steaks worth £174.83, from Marks and Spencer in Burnley, on July 5th.

She received a six-month community order with a drugs programme, was fined £40 and was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The hearing was told the defendant had made 62 court appearances.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said the defendant now had a full-blown addiction.

He continued: “She has self-referred to Inspire (the drugs treatment service) but that has not yet kicked in.”