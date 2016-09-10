Drunk driver who crashed his car had toddler inside

A man crashed his car with his toddler inside while over the drink-drive limit, police say.

The man was arrested after the incident in Padiham on Friday night.

Police said when breathalysed in custody he was around two and a half times over the legal drink drive limit.

Police were called out to the crash at 9.47 pm.

The man, who was driving a Nissan Micra, crashed his car on the corner of Church Street, Padiham, across from Mamma Mia's restaurant, blocking the road.

The toddler, who was subsequently checked over in hospital, was not injured in the crash and is being looked after by their mum.