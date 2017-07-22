Drunk teenager arrested for being abusive at police station

A teenager has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly at the front desk of Burnley Police Station.

The 18 year-old turned up at the station at around 8-10am this morning wanting a lift home and became extremely abusive and agitated.

A police spokesman said that the teenager, who is from Latvia, was dropped off at the police station by a taxi driver after he didn't have the money to pay for his fare.

The teenager is still currently sobering up in the cells.