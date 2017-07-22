Drunk teenager arrested for being abusive at police station

A teenager has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly at the front desk of Burnley Police Station.
The 18 year-old turned up at the station at around 8-10am this morning wanting a lift home and became extremely abusive and agitated.
A police spokesman said that the teenager, who is from Latvia, was dropped off at the police station by a taxi driver after he didn't have the money to pay for his fare.
The teenager is still currently sobering up in the cells.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.