A drunken man was aggressive and abusive at a music festival, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told Mark Bell (43) had been asked to leave Barnoldswick's Bands on the Square at 8-15pm by police. He was subject to a conditional discharge.

Bell, of Chapelhouse Road, Nelson, was convicted in his absence of being drunk and disorderly on May 27th. He was fined £60, with a £30 victim surcharge.