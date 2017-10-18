Drunk woman kicked police officer

A drunken woman booted an officer when she and a friend were separated by police after an early hours fall-out in Colne, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Jemma Samuels caused her victim to lose his balance and was PAVA sprayed when she kept on kicking out. She was arrested, put in a police van and was lashing out with her foot on the way to the custody office.

Samuels, who has previous convictions for damage and being drunk and disorderly, had struck after she had dropped her body weight to the floor and dragged two officers. The defendant, who was subject to a conditional discharge at the time, left the officer she kicked with soreness.

The 25-year-old, of Mansfield Crescent, Brierfield, admitted police assault, on October 2nd. She was fined £80 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.

Mr Taz Islam (defending) said Samuels suffered from borderline personality disorder. She was the one who called the police because she was having an argument with a friend.

The solicitor continued: “She accepts she was drunk at the time. There was no premeditation in relation to the assault and she kicked out and unintentionally hit the police officer.

“She does have previous convictions, but none for violence. He (the officer) did lose his balance, but injury-wise there was nothing significant.”