eBay fraudster left student struggling for money

An eBay fraudster who claimed several victims left a student struggling for money in a laptop and iPhone scam, a court heard.

Alix Campion, who says he was desperate for cash, took £240 off the student, who had needed a computer for his university dissertation, but never got it.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told 30-year-old Campion owned up to being responsible for a number of frauds on the auction site when he was arrested and told police he had had no intention of dispatching the goods.

The defendant, formerly of Elizabeth Street, Burnley, admitted two counts of fraud by false representation, in Rossendale last December 26th and in Nelson on February 13th. He was given 80 hours unpaid work and must pay a total of £310 compensation to the two complainants.

Mr Glen Anderton, prosecuting, said the student won an eBay auction for the laptop and mobile phone and "somewhat foolishly" he agreed to pay by bank transfer after the seller indicated he needed money urgently. The goods were supposed to be sent out the next day with tracking. The victim reported what happened to eBay Action Fraud.

The prosecutor said the second victim in the case agreed to buy a mobile phone for £70 and again was asked not to use pay Pay Pal, but a bank transfer. Mr Anderton said: "The seller indicated he had just posted the item. That never arrived and it led to the identification of the defendant."

Mr Philip Turner, defending, told the court Campion had had his benefits sanctioned. The solicitor continued: "There is nothing sophisticated about these offences. He used his own name and email address and invited money to be paid into his own bank account."