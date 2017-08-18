Electrician caught drink-driving

An electrician caught more than twice the drink-drive limit was seen travelling erratically in the early hours by a police officer, a court heard.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told Bradley Farnell (26) was spotted at the wheel of a van, crossing the white line onto the opposite side of the road at 3-40am.

He was stopped and the officer found his speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed. Alcohol was smelled on his breath, he gave a positive roadside test and was arrested.

At the police station he blew 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Farnell, of Thorn Grove, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Leeds Road, Nelson, on July 21st.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was fined £250, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned for 16 months.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said Farnell had been drinking at home. He had been working particularly hard, was tired and wanted to relax.

The solicitor continued: “He had no intention of driving but then made what he now realises was a ludicrous decision to drive to a late -night garage and get some cigarette papers.”

Mr Turner said Farnell was self-employed and had been kept very busy of late, running sites for a main contractor in the Liverpool and Manchester areas. The solicitor went on: “He has been told, in the light of his inevitable disqualification, he is no use to them. He will now be restricted to smaller, local jobs.”