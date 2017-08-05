Ewe won't believe this: Man spotted driving with sheep in passenger seat

Just when you thought you had "herd" it all.

A man has been spotted driving a sheep around Burnley.

Police traced the "impromptu shepherd" to an address in Pendle where the man said he had bought the sheep from the Bacup area for £20 as a pet for the family.

However, in the absence of any paperwork and a satisfactory explanation as to the location of the purchase, the sheep was seized.

Police have named their newest addition Luncheon and are now looking for its rightful owner.

PC Nigel Keates said: "You simply cannot purchase or transport a lamb legally without some documentation.

"If you have any information please email 1443@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

"Luncheon the Lamb whilst clearly traumatised is currently very comfortable in its barn awaiting an investigation into his/her origins. Hopefully shear determination will solve the riddle.

"In all seriousness, if this is a case of sheep theft we want to ensure our rural communities that we will do our best to apprehend perpetrators as we know the effect this can have on breeding stock, livelihoods and the food chain."