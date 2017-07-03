'Exuberant' drink driver almost twice the limit

A drink driver was stopped and apprehended by police after authorities were alerted to the vehicle by its "exuberant" passengers, a court has heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Danika Cowgill (20) was followed and stopped when her Citroen C1 was seen "weaving" in the road, following which she blew almost twice the limit, with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35).

With a court hearing how the defendant's breath smelled of drink, Cowgill - who could face losing her job - has now been banned for 17 months after admitting driving with excess alcohol on Birtwistle Avenue in Colne on June 10th.

The defendant, of Water Street in Earby, was fined £250 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, subsequently spending about seven hours in custody. She had no previous convictions.

Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing that Cowgill felt fine to drive and was going to Asda to buy some more alcohol when her passengers, who were a "little exuberant", drew the attention of the police officer, who noticed them and followed.

The solicitor continued: "She wasn't weaving because of the alcohol. She was weaving because of the speed bumps. She doesn't believe she will lose her job, but she is worried about it."