Father-of-five drove off after crash

A father-of-five who crashed into a car and then drove off later told police he panicked, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how shopkeeper Munasif Ali (39) ran into the back of a vehicle in the incident on Colne Road, in the town.

He claimed in court a passenger in the car he hit had been aggressive and that was why he left.

Ali, of Halifax Road, Brierfield, admitted failing to shop after an accident, last November 22nd.

He was given five points on his licence and was told to pay a total of £248 in fines, victim surcharge and costs.

Miss Catherine Fell, defending, told the hearing a passenger got out of the other vehicle and was “quite aggressive, quite threatening”.

The solicitor said Ali went to get his sister.

She continued: “There was no reason for him to run. He says he was just concerned about this guy.

“It was because of the demeanour of the passenger in the vehicle.”