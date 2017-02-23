Father-of-four abused and tried to kick in loanee's door

An incensed father-of-four seeking to collect a debt has kicked in the door of the woman who owed him the money and verbally abused her, a court has heard.

Mohammed Ashraf (38) turned up at the woman's rented property on Beaufort Street in Nelson at around lunchtime and started banging on the door as he demanded she open it. He then kicked it around five times, prompting the woman to call the police.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting at Burnley Magistrates' Court, said: "She says the house was shaking as a result. The door was so badly damaged it wouldn't open properly and she was still locked in when the police came. They had to push really hard on the door to get in."

Mrs Mann said Ashraf had originally been given a caution by police on condition he pay the £550 cost of the damage, but he hadn't, despite being given a year to do so.

The defendant, of Berkeley Street, Nelson, admitted damage on January 14th last year and was given a 12-month conditional discharge as well as being ordered to pay the £550 compensation in full.

The bench chairman told him: "Fear was caused by your behaviour. It was reckless and there was provocation."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Ashraf suffered from significant mental health problems and was on benefits. He lent the woman a considerable amount of money.

The solicitor continued: "He became aware that in fact she was borrowing money for a drug problem. On this particular day, he needed some money for his own children and he went round to say 'Can I have some of the money back?" because she had not repaid it despite promises.

"He got annoyed and he kicked the door," he added.