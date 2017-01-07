Festive drivers arrested for drink offences

More than 400 people were arrested for drink driving offences over the festive period.

Figures just released by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reveal from December 1 to January 1 traffic officers breathalysed over 2,400 motorists across the region. Of those breathalysed, 360 people were arrested for being over the legal drink drive limit. An additional 89 arrests were made for motorists who tested positive for illegal drug substances.

This compares to figures obtained during the same period in 2015/16, when there were 324 drink drivers and 80 drug drivers arrested, an overall increase of 11 percent.

Inspector Paul Rowe from the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Unfortunately, yet again we see a year on year rise in the number of people deciding to get behind the wheel while under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

“Four hundred and forty nine motorists took the conscious decision to risk not only their licence or career, but they also put their own life and more importantly the lives of innocent drivers and pedestrians in danger.

“Thankfully, due to the hard work performed by our traffic officers, they were arrested and taken off our roads before any serious damage could be done.

“Our Christmas operation may have ended but the public can rest assured that catching motorists under the influence of drink or drugs remains a top priority for Greater Manchester Police throughout the year.”

To report a drink or drug driver, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.