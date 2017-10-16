Heartless thieves target elderly Colne couple

Police are appealing for information after an elderly Colne couple were targeted in an "appalling" distraction burglary.

One of the victims, an 88-year-old woman, was followed from Colne town centre on Tuesday, October 3rd, by two men in a large dark saloon car, possibly a black Rover 75, to her address in Keighley Road.

CCTV footage of the car in Asda car park

One of the men has managed to get into her house, claiming he was lost. He has then laid out a map over the woman’s purse and her 88-year-old husband’s wallet, asking her for some directions to a nearby public house.

After he left, they realised the purse and wallet which contained £100 and cards had been stolen. The woman’s bank card was used later that day at Asda in Hollins Road in Oldham.

PC Matt Walton from Colne Police said: “This was an appalling crime against two elderly people in a place they should have been safe, their own home.

“The pair responsible were cunning, targeting the woman knowing that she was a pensioner and had the audacity to not only follow her but go into her house.

“We need anyone who might recognise the people or the vehicle pictured to get in touch. Similarly if you have any information that you could think could help, please come forward.”

The two offenders are Asian, one of slim build and the other of medium build. One was dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Matt Walton at Colne Police on 01282 472484 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime reference EG1706912.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.