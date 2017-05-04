Hunt for man for man who flashed at two boys

Police are appealing for information after a report of indecent exposure in the Nelson area.

Police were called on Saturday, April 29th following an incident in Hallam Road close to Glenfield Mill.

Around 8pm a man was stood by a fence close to a nearby car park when he exposed himself to two boys.

The pair, aged 13 and 11, made off from the area and reported the offence to police.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair turning grey with a bald patch in the middle. He was wearing a dark blue, possibly black fleece jacket, with blue or grey jeans and had glasses with a brown frame. He had a local accent described as soft and high-pitched.

Following enquiries, police would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

Det. Sgt Darren Irving, of Burnley CID, said: “This has been a scary incident for the boys involved which has left them shaken and upset.

“As part of our investigation, we have an image of a man we would like to speak in connection with our enquiries.

“While the picture is slightly blurred, we hope someone may know this man or recognise the description provided.

“If you have any information then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1475 of April 29th.

Alternatively Crimestoppers – the independent charity – can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.