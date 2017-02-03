Irate dad smashed surgery window

An irate dad, upset at waiting for an ambulance when his young child was knocked down, took out his frustration at his doctor’s surgery, where he smashed a window and was abusive, a court heard.

Lee Macdonald's youngster had suffered a broken leg in the road accident outside Earby Surgery and he had taken the injured child inside.

Macdonald caused a frightening disturbance in a waiting area, before getting angrier and punching the reinforced glass in an internal door. He gashed his hand in the mid-afternoon outburst and bled over the surgery floor.

Burnley magistrates were told the defendant (31) then a builder, later apologised to the staff at the medical practice on Edward Street and bought them a box of chocolates, but is now banned from the premises.

Macdonald, of Victoria Crescent, Earby, admitted damaging the window belonging to Dr Philip Huxley to the tune of £186 and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in October. The defendant, who is currently jobless, was ordered to pay £186 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Parveen Akhtar told the hearing that at 3-30pm, Dr Huxley was working at the surgery when he heard shouting from the main reception area. He rushed out to see what was going on and straight away could see an irate man who he knew to be Lee Macdonald.

Miss Akhtar continued: “Dr Huxley says he could see Lee Macdonald was very upset and being abusive. His child had been involved in a road traffic collision outside the surgery.

He asked him to go back in the patient waiting area and heard him shouting to two young girls in the waiting area “come on, we are going”. At that time there were about eight other people in the waiting area, including the driver involved in the collision.

“He says Lee Macdonald became increasingly aggressive and punched the reinforced glass in an internal door. He had a cut to his hand which then bled over the surgery floor. He left and returned and was heard to apologise.”

Mr Nick Dearing, in mitigation, said Macdonald’s child had been knocked down on the main road outside the surgery and sustained a broken leg. The defendant was upset and worried and took him into the surgery while an ambulance was called.

The solicitor continued: “I think the NHS, as we all know, is under a great deal of pressure at the moment. He became more and more upset and unhappy about this delay. He started to vent his frustration generally and it culminated in him breaking the window.

“He is at pains to stress not only did he go back and apologise, he wrote a full letter of apology to the staff and took them a box of chocolates. He knows his behaviour was targeted at the wrong people and his frustration got the better of him on this occasion.

“At the time he was working as a builder. He is no longer with the GP and is currently sleeping on his sister’s settee whilst he is trying to sort himself out. He is unemployed at the moment.

Sentencing, bench chairman Harold Council told the defendant: “We can only imagine the fear in people’s minds when you were behaving in an entirely unsatisfactory manner in the doctors’ surgery. To your credit, you have gone back and apologised.

“I can understand your fears, particularly with your child being poorly, but that is not the kind of behaviour we are prepared to accept in this society.”