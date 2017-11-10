Lancs police force one of the UK's most efficient

Lancashire Constabulary has been named as one of the more efficient police forces in the country in the latest PEEL efficiency report published by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Despite demands placed on police forces increasing and Government funding falling, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner welcomed the 'good' grading from national policing inspectors.

"I'm pleased that this report has rightly praised Lancashire Constabulary once again for the way they use diminishing resources to protect those who live and work here," said Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner. "This continues our strong track record over a number of years as being one of the most efficient in the country."

The report, which grades all forces across England and Wales, also shows that Lancashire Constabulary is having to tackle issues like people going through mental health crises and improve its understanding of emerging issues like modern slavery and human trafficking.

"With the changing nature of crime we continue to invest in ways to meet these challenges," Mr Grunshaw added. "I am delighted that Inspectors have recognised the work of the police here in Lancashire to deal with increasingly complex issues.

"This has to be seen in the context of annual reductions in Government funding. Despite promises to protect our budgets in 2015 we are now £3.5 million a year worse off. The simple truth is that the Government continues to reduce the amount it gives to policing in Lancashire even as calls to 101 and 999 show the demand from the public is rising."

Commenting on the report, Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: “What this report shows is that we are an efficient force, with a good understanding of our demand, strong partnerships with local authorities and other agencies and a very real determination to deliver the most efficient service we can with the resources we have.

"Our determination to recruit the right skills, to invest in mobile technology and innovations like our new Forensic Academy and the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership were all used as examples of how we are planning for the future to help ensure we can meet demand.”

HM Inspector of Constabulary Mike Cunningham said: “I commend Lancashire Constabulary for its solid performance and hope to see it build upon that in the next year.”

The full report is available at https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/