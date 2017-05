Firefighters were called to a blaze in the early hours of today (Sunday) involving a large pile of wood in Southfield Lane.

An investigation has been launched into the incident after four fire engines - two from Colne and two from Nelson were needed to pump water from a remote source. Crews then used a main jet and a hosereel to extinguish the wood fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established."