Late night fight after car collision

Police were called late last night to an altercation involving two groups of men in Burnley, which resulted in one man being hospitalised.

The dispute began around 11-35pm when two cars, a BMW and an Audi, collided in Colne Road.

An altercation then spilled out in nearby Casterton Avenue, resulting in one man receiving a head injury for which he was later treated at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Det. Insp Leah Rice, of East Division's Local Investigation Team, said: “This incident involved an altercation between two groups of men.

"We are at the early stages of our investigation and enquiries are on-going. We would like to reassure residents violence of this nature will not be tolerated and patrols have been increased in the area.

"Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1783 of June 19th.”

No arrests have been made at this stage.