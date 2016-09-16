A lout went on a near £1,000 smashing spree, breaking windows and causing expense to the owners at a string of businesses in Burnley.

Richard Croskell (29) who also helped himself to £10 cash at New Day Laundry, was caught by his DNA, after leaving blood at the scene.

He kicked a window at one premises after believing his girlfriend was with another man.

The hearing was told Croskell caused damage at Vanity in St James’ Row, attacked Style Residence in Keirby Walk, leaving £400 damage, including boarding up, and caused £300 of destruction at Burnley Sunbeds, where a director told police they had extra shutters fixed after the offence, costing £500.

The defendant, of Leyland Road, Burnley, admitted allegations of burglary with intent, damage and theft from a meter/ automatic machine, between August 3rd and 12th.

He was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, with a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

The court heard the defendant, who was sent to prison last year, received a three month curfew in August.

Graeme Parkinson, in mitigation, said Croskell had been to Inspire on a regular basis. He served a 20-week term of imprisonment about a year ago for possessing a knife. The solicitor continued: “He appears to have completed the sentence and also appears to have completed his licence without any problems."