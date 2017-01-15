Man arrested after alleged assault on Burnley taxi driver

A taxi driver has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault outside a Burnley bar.

Police were called at 7-30 am today (Sunday) outside the Blu Bar, in Cow Lane, after reports of an incident involving a young man and a taxi driver.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed the taxi driver suffered "minor injuries". He added: "The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution due an underlying health condition and not injuries related to the assault."

One man has been arrested and is helping police in connection with their inquiries.