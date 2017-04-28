Man arrested after police pursuit through Burnley

A man was arrested after he tried to escape police and crashed his car into a turn left sign, say police.

Police began a pursuit of a Vauxhall Corsa in Burnley after it failed to stop for a patrol car at around 1am on April 28.

The offender manged to avoid a stinger that was put in place by the police by turning the wrong way into a one way street.

The car then crashed into a keep left sign on Ribblesdale Street.

The man was arrested by police on suspicion of failure to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply.