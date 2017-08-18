Man suffers fractured skull after sickening takeaway assault

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a takeaway in Colne.

The victim was attacked at the Number 10 takeaway in Dockray Street on Sunday at approximately 3am.

He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain.

A police spokesman said: "If you were a witness to the assault or have any information regarding the assault please contact Lancashire Police on 101 or contact the Officer In Charge, PC3969 Phil SCOTT directly on 07967824087 in confidence, quoting lounge reference LC-20170813-0267."