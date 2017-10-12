Man to face trial over knife allegations

A 41-year-old Burnley man is set to face trial over knife and breaker bar allegations.

Peter Devenney, of Bowland Avenue, indicated not guilty pleas to charges of possessing a kitchen knife and possessing an offensive weapon on the avenue on September 24th.

The defendant appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court. His case will be heard at the town’s crown court and he was bailed until November 13th, on condition he lives at an address in Northamptonshire.