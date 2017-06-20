Missing girl may be in Blackpool or Burnley

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage girl who police believe may be in Blackpool or Burnley.

Chelsea Martin was last seen on Saturday, June 17 when she went to Blackpool to meet up with a friend. She was last seen at Blackpool Pleasure Beach at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 17-year-old from Kendal failed to turn up for her lift home and has not been seen since, say police.

Chelsea is described as white, 5' 2" tall, slim build and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink blouse and a green jacket.

Anyone with information to get in touch with police via 101. Officers are also asking Chelsea if she sees this appeal to let them know she is safe and well.