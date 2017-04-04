Mother-of-three attacks police after 12 pints

A mother-of-three who says she rarely drinks attacked two police officers after downing 12 pints of Foster's lager and several shots on a birthday night out, a court was told.

Roxanne Thompson (29) kicked PC Ryan Nolan and PC Mikaela Peacock after being abusive to staff and the officers in the 5.30am incident at McDonald's restaurant on Burnham Gate, Burnley.

The town's magistrates were told the single mother knocked back the vast quantity of booze even though she knew alcohol could make her violent and "obnoxious." That was why, she told police when questioned, she rarely touched a drop.

Thompson, of Dall Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly in McDonald's and to two counts of police assault on March 12th - eight days after her birthday. She was fined £80 and was told to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge, and £100 compensation. Thompson had no previous convictions.

Prosecutor, Miss Parveen Akhtar, told the court: "At 5.30am, reports were received by the police that this lady was inside McDonalds and was being abusive towards staff. Officers arrived, asked her to leave and she refused.

"She was warned about her language and continued to be abusive towards the officers, again using strong language," she added.

Miss Akhtar said the defendant was arrested and whilst being escorted outside tried to headbutt the officers and lashed out. She continued: "PC Nolan says he was kicked on the shin whilst trying to place Miss Thompson in the van. PC Peacock says she was kicked, causing reddening to the knee area."

The prosecutor said Thompson was interviewed and admitted she had had too much to drink in the Commercial pub in Colne, after which she must have got a taxi to Burnley and the next thing she was waking up in Blackburn custody suite.

Miss Akhtar went on: "She says she is 100 per cent responsible for what happened. She doesn't remember, but said she does have flashbacks of kicking out in the back of the police van.

"She says she doesn't drink often as she is aware she can become violent and aggressive when drunk," Miss Akhtar added. "She had had 12 pints of Foster's lager, along with a number of shots."

Mr Mark Williams, in mitigation for Thompson, said: "For someone who doesn't normally drink, 12 pints and a number of shots is rather a lot. It's perhaps rather a lot for someone who does drink on a regular basis.

"Her friend took her out to celebrate her birthday," he continued. "It's rare for her to go out. She is a single mum with three young children at home."

Mr Williams went on to say: "She is a lady of previous good character, who unfortunately didn't behave like a lady on that evening. It's rare in police interview when somebody says 'I'm 100 per cent responsible; the reason why I don't drink as a rule is because I can get a bit obnoxious'."

The solicitor continued: "She has very much learned her lesson. She knew that drinking can cause her to be aggressive. She is very, very sorry for what has happened."